449 Jackson Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room in Park Setting!! - Located across from Confederate Park, this charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features a relaxing front porch, spacious rooms, including a living room, dining room and an office/den that possibly could be used as a 3rd bedroom and a large fenced back yard. The ample kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric stove. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Flooring throughout is hardwood with vinyl in the kitchen and bath. Central A/C, and gas heat.



Directions from our office: right onto Ebenezer Rd. right onto Charlotte Ave, left onto Pendleton St., left onto N Confederate Ave. then turn right onto Jackson St.



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets!



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



