Rock Hill, SC
449 Jackson Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

449 Jackson Street · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

449 Jackson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 449 Jackson Street · Avail. Jul 3

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
449 Jackson Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room in Park Setting!! - Located across from Confederate Park, this charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features a relaxing front porch, spacious rooms, including a living room, dining room and an office/den that possibly could be used as a 3rd bedroom and a large fenced back yard. The ample kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric stove. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Flooring throughout is hardwood with vinyl in the kitchen and bath. Central A/C, and gas heat.

Directions from our office: right onto Ebenezer Rd. right onto Charlotte Ave, left onto Pendleton St., left onto N Confederate Ave. then turn right onto Jackson St.

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets!

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Jackson Street have any available units?
449 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Jackson Street have?
Some of 449 Jackson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
449 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 449 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 449 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 449 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 449 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 449 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 449 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 449 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
