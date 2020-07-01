All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

429 Willowbrook Ave

429 Willowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

429 Willowbrook Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute Brick Home Near Dave Lyle - This adorable brick home near Dave Lyle Blvd is a must see! This two bedroom home has one bathroom, living room and separate dining area. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Washer and dryer hookups. The cute back yard deck is great for relaxing right off the kitchen. This home has a separate carport but a shared drive way. The red storage can be used if needed. Conveniently located near Dave Lyle and Downtown Rock Hill with many shopping places.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Right to Oakland, onto Dave Lyle. Right on Willowbrook Ave. Home is on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

To our future customers, please know that your health and safety are our number one priority. Until further notice, the doors will be closed however we will be working behind the scenes from 8:00am-5:00pm and will be accessible via email and phones.

As for viewing properties, you may view this home at your convenience.

Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Willowbrook Ave have any available units?
429 Willowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Willowbrook Ave have?
Some of 429 Willowbrook Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Willowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
429 Willowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Willowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 429 Willowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 429 Willowbrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 429 Willowbrook Ave offers parking.
Does 429 Willowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Willowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Willowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 429 Willowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 429 Willowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 429 Willowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Willowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Willowbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

