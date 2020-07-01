429 Willowbrook Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport range refrigerator

Cute Brick Home Near Dave Lyle - This adorable brick home near Dave Lyle Blvd is a must see! This two bedroom home has one bathroom, living room and separate dining area. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Washer and dryer hookups. The cute back yard deck is great for relaxing right off the kitchen. This home has a separate carport but a shared drive way. The red storage can be used if needed. Conveniently located near Dave Lyle and Downtown Rock Hill with many shopping places.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Right to Oakland, onto Dave Lyle. Right on Willowbrook Ave. Home is on the left.



Lease Terms: One Year.



To our future customers, please know that your health and safety are our number one priority. Until further notice, the doors will be closed however we will be working behind the scenes from 8:00am-5:00pm and will be accessible via email and phones.



As for viewing properties, you may view this home at your convenience.



Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)



2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.



3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.



4. Click Self Tour on the property page.



5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)



6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.



7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.



8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



No Pets Allowed



