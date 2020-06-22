All apartments in Rock Hill
322 Frayser Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

322 Frayser Street

322 Frayser Street · (803) 329-3291
Location

322 Frayser Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Frayser Street · Avail. Jul 10

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
322 Frayser Street Available 07/10/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Home, Centrally Located Minutes From Downtown! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, eat-in kitchen, and utility space. It has gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is linoleum, carpet, and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and laundry hook-ups. This property also features a large fenced backyard, front sitting porch, and a driveway. Close to I-77,Winthrop University, the local YMCA, and Downtown Rock Hill!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right on Charlotte Avenue, left on Lucas Street, left on Hull Street, right on Frayser Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3254104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Frayser Street have any available units?
322 Frayser Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Frayser Street have?
Some of 322 Frayser Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Frayser Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 Frayser Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Frayser Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 Frayser Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 322 Frayser Street offer parking?
No, 322 Frayser Street does not offer parking.
Does 322 Frayser Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Frayser Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Frayser Street have a pool?
No, 322 Frayser Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 Frayser Street have accessible units?
No, 322 Frayser Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Frayser Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Frayser Street does not have units with dishwashers.
