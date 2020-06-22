Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

322 Frayser Street Available 07/10/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Home, Centrally Located Minutes From Downtown! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, eat-in kitchen, and utility space. It has gas heat and central A/C. The flooring throughout the home is linoleum, carpet, and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and laundry hook-ups. This property also features a large fenced backyard, front sitting porch, and a driveway. Close to I-77,Winthrop University, the local YMCA, and Downtown Rock Hill!



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right on Charlotte Avenue, left on Lucas Street, left on Hull Street, right on Frayser Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



