Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit Townhome Located in Constitution Park Community in Rock Hill, SC, very close to Winthrop University and Downtown Rock Hill, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Floor), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Dining Room Area. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Patio which backs up to woods.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5111026)