Amenities

dishwasher playground fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground

This gorgeous, end unit town home is move-in ready! The open layout offers a great room with a fireplace and TV niche, an adjacent kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area, and a first-floor master suite. Two large secondary bedrooms - one with two closets - are located on the second floor. Community amenities include a gazebo, playground and soccer field. This property is minutes to Winthrop University, Piedmont Medical Center, shopping and dining!