2320 Keswick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Adorable Ranch home with that brand new feel! - ** $250 off first two months rent with an approved application by Valentines Day 2/14/19**



You must see this adorable home and the updates. This ranch home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with all new appliances and granite counter tops. The home also has new flooring including hardwoods and carpet, as well as new paint.



The large backyard is fenced-in and has two patio areas. It is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or for the furrier members of the family.



All that greatness and it is located in an award-winning school district. For more information or to schedule a viewing please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4529735)