Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2320 Keswick Lane

2320 Keswick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Keswick Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable Ranch home with that brand new feel! - ** $250 off first two months rent with an approved application by Valentines Day 2/14/19**

You must see this adorable home and the updates. This ranch home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with all new appliances and granite counter tops. The home also has new flooring including hardwoods and carpet, as well as new paint.

The large backyard is fenced-in and has two patio areas. It is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or for the furrier members of the family.

All that greatness and it is located in an award-winning school district. For more information or to schedule a viewing please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4529735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Keswick Lane have any available units?
2320 Keswick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Keswick Lane have?
Some of 2320 Keswick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Keswick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Keswick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Keswick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Keswick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Keswick Lane offer parking?
No, 2320 Keswick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Keswick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Keswick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Keswick Lane have a pool?
No, 2320 Keswick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Keswick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2320 Keswick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Keswick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Keswick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
