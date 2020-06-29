Amenities

219 Miller Street Available 06/26/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! - This lovely all-brick home features 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. It has a large upstairs loft area for extra space! There is a living room, dining room, laundry room and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Home has central A/C & heat on the main level. The flooring throughout is carpet with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. Full sized washer/dryer hook ups included. Outside there is a carport, an enclosed front porch, and a nice fenced in backyard with a storage building.



Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on E. Black, Left on Hampton, Left on Miller St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



