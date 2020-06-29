All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

219 Miller Street

219 Miller Street
Location

219 Miller Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

219 Miller Street Available 06/26/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! - This lovely all-brick home features 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. It has a large upstairs loft area for extra space! There is a living room, dining room, laundry room and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Home has central A/C & heat on the main level. The flooring throughout is carpet with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. Full sized washer/dryer hook ups included. Outside there is a carport, an enclosed front porch, and a nice fenced in backyard with a storage building.

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on E. Black, Left on Hampton, Left on Miller St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3775093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Miller Street have any available units?
219 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Miller Street have?
Some of 219 Miller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 219 Miller Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 Miller Street offers parking.
Does 219 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Miller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 219 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 219 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.

