217 Dotson St

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Very nice updated 2BR home with large back yard and storage building. New Central Heat and Air. Newly painted and remodeled.



(RLNE5183634)