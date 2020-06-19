All apartments in Rock Hill
217 Dotson St
217 Dotson St

217 Dotson Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 Dotson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Fewell Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Very nice updated 2BR home with large back yard and storage building. New Central Heat and Air. Newly painted and remodeled.

(RLNE5183634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Dotson St have any available units?
217 Dotson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Dotson St have?
Some of 217 Dotson St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Dotson St currently offering any rent specials?
217 Dotson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Dotson St pet-friendly?
No, 217 Dotson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 217 Dotson St offer parking?
Yes, 217 Dotson St offers parking.
Does 217 Dotson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Dotson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Dotson St have a pool?
No, 217 Dotson St does not have a pool.
Does 217 Dotson St have accessible units?
No, 217 Dotson St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Dotson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Dotson St does not have units with dishwashers.

