All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 2021 Eden Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
2021 Eden Terrace
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM

2021 Eden Terrace

2021 Eden Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2021 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Renting spacious brick Ranch with 3 Beds 1.5 Bths~Great Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors~Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters and New tile floors. All Windows Replaced~Gutters Replaced~Roof Replaced~All Doors Have Been Replaced w/6 Panel~Upgraded Lighting & Ceiling Fans~Freshly Painted~Bonus Room Off Kitchen PLUS Additional Bonus Room with Private Entrance Previously Used as a Home Business~Sunroom Which Opens to Deck~Storage Building

Wonderful location just second from local shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the highway. Schedule today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Eden Terrace have any available units?
2021 Eden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Eden Terrace have?
Some of 2021 Eden Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Eden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Eden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Eden Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Eden Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Eden Terrace offer parking?
No, 2021 Eden Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Eden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Eden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Eden Terrace have a pool?
No, 2021 Eden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Eden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2021 Eden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Eden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Eden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College