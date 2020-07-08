2021 Eden Terrace

Amenities

Now Renting spacious brick Ranch with 3 Beds 1.5 Bths~Great Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors~Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters and New tile floors. All Windows Replaced~Gutters Replaced~Roof Replaced~All Doors Have Been Replaced w/6 Panel~Upgraded Lighting & Ceiling Fans~Freshly Painted~Bonus Room Off Kitchen PLUS Additional Bonus Room with Private Entrance Previously Used as a Home Business~Sunroom Which Opens to Deck~Storage Building



Wonderful location just second from local shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the highway. Schedule today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.