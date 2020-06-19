2004 Ebenezer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with Bonus space! - Very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Ebenezer Road on a corner lot. Hardwood flooring throughout! Newly renovated kitchen with a breakfast area. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. Master bathroom has double sinks! Bonus space off the kitchen to design anyway you'd like to. Large outside covered laundry area with hook-ups! 2 car car-port! Considerably spacious front and backyard! This property is conveniently located to shopping, Piedmont Hospital, and more!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road. Continue straight over Herlong Ave. Property will be on the right side.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3702221)