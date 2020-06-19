All apartments in Rock Hill
2004 Ebenezer Road
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2004 Ebenezer Road

2004 Ebenezer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with Bonus space! - Very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Ebenezer Road on a corner lot. Hardwood flooring throughout! Newly renovated kitchen with a breakfast area. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher. Master bathroom has double sinks! Bonus space off the kitchen to design anyway you'd like to. Large outside covered laundry area with hook-ups! 2 car car-port! Considerably spacious front and backyard! This property is conveniently located to shopping, Piedmont Hospital, and more!

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road. Continue straight over Herlong Ave. Property will be on the right side.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3702221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Ebenezer Road have any available units?
2004 Ebenezer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Ebenezer Road have?
Some of 2004 Ebenezer Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Ebenezer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Ebenezer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Ebenezer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Ebenezer Road is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Ebenezer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Ebenezer Road offers parking.
Does 2004 Ebenezer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Ebenezer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Ebenezer Road have a pool?
No, 2004 Ebenezer Road does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Ebenezer Road have accessible units?
No, 2004 Ebenezer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Ebenezer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Ebenezer Road has units with dishwashers.
