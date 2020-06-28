All apartments in Rock Hill
1923 Franklin Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1923 Franklin Street

1923 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Franklin Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Brick Ranch Home - Brick ranch home. This home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. A nice size living room and kitchen area. The hardwood flooring throughout brings much character to this lovely home. There is a large backyard with wooden deck and fenced yard. The home has a carport area and spacious drive way. This home is located near Interstate 77 with easy access to many near by shopping areas.

Pet Policy: NO PETS!

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Right on Celanese, Right on Madison, Right on Franklin Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Franklin Street have any available units?
1923 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1923 Franklin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1923 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 1923 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1923 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
