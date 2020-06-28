1923 Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Brick Ranch Home - Brick ranch home. This home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. A nice size living room and kitchen area. The hardwood flooring throughout brings much character to this lovely home. There is a large backyard with wooden deck and fenced yard. The home has a carport area and spacious drive way. This home is located near Interstate 77 with easy access to many near by shopping areas.



Pet Policy: NO PETS!



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Right on Celanese, Right on Madison, Right on Franklin Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5110948)