1761 Rosewell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Home on a Corner Lot Located in Rock Hill, SC, just minutes from Charlotte, shopping and more. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Great room with vaultled ceilings. The newly-designed kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, custom tiled floors & backsplash, breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and soft close cabinets. Kitchen has the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room is located off of the kitchen. (Washer & Dryer is not warrantied). Home has tiled floors & hardwoods throughout! Large patio with fruit trees surrounding it. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5143494)