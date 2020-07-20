All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1761 Rosewell Drive

1761 Rosewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Rosewell Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Home on a Corner Lot Located in Rock Hill, SC, just minutes from Charlotte, shopping and more. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Great room with vaultled ceilings. The newly-designed kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, custom tiled floors & backsplash, breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and soft close cabinets. Kitchen has the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room is located off of the kitchen. (Washer & Dryer is not warrantied). Home has tiled floors & hardwoods throughout! Large patio with fruit trees surrounding it. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Rosewell Drive have any available units?
1761 Rosewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Rosewell Drive have?
Some of 1761 Rosewell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Rosewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Rosewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Rosewell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 Rosewell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1761 Rosewell Drive offer parking?
No, 1761 Rosewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1761 Rosewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 Rosewell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Rosewell Drive have a pool?
No, 1761 Rosewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Rosewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1761 Rosewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Rosewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Rosewell Drive has units with dishwashers.
