1744 Hunters Trail

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Condo in Hunters Chase - You don't want to miss this opportunity on a ground floor 2 bedroom condo in Hunters Chase. Tucked away in this quiet condo community, this location is only seconds from the I-77 interchange. The nicely sized living room has a sliding door to the private fenced in patio with exterior storage closet. The kitchen, furnished with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal is open to the dining area. The spacious bathroom has a vanity nook. Both bedrooms have double closets. There is a laundry area and the full size washer and dryer are included! Flooring is carpet and vinyl.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5397273)