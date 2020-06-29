All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

1744 Hunters Trail

1744 Hunters Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Hunters Trail, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Condo in Hunters Chase - You don't want to miss this opportunity on a ground floor 2 bedroom condo in Hunters Chase. Tucked away in this quiet condo community, this location is only seconds from the I-77 interchange. The nicely sized living room has a sliding door to the private fenced in patio with exterior storage closet. The kitchen, furnished with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal is open to the dining area. The spacious bathroom has a vanity nook. Both bedrooms have double closets. There is a laundry area and the full size washer and dryer are included! Flooring is carpet and vinyl.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Hunters Trail have any available units?
1744 Hunters Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Hunters Trail have?
Some of 1744 Hunters Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Hunters Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Hunters Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Hunters Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Hunters Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1744 Hunters Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Hunters Trail offers parking.
Does 1744 Hunters Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 Hunters Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Hunters Trail have a pool?
No, 1744 Hunters Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Hunters Trail have accessible units?
No, 1744 Hunters Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Hunters Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Hunters Trail has units with dishwashers.

