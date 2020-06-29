1681 Hunters Trail

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo in Hunters Chase - Located in Hunters Chase Subdivision is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the second floor. The kitchen has a nice size dining area and is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a laundry area with a stacked washer/dryer combo (as-is). It has central a/c, gas heat, and a balcony. The flooring throughout is carpet and vinyl.



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, right on Herlong Avenue, right on Celanese Road, right on Hunters Chase Blvd, right on Hunters Trail.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***



(RLNE5429779)