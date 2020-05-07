Amenities

1639 Chamberside Drive Available 07/06/20 End-Unit Townhome in Atherton Place! - This large beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances including an electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Home has tray ceilings and bay windows large closets and tons of storage space! Washer/dryer included (as-is), hardwood and carpet floors, off street private driveway and outdoor storage space. Gas heat and central a/c. Neighborhood Pool.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly!



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Oakland to right on Main, right on Dave Lyle, Continue on Dave Lyle to Manchester Village behind Best Buy/Target.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



