Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1639 Chamberside Drive

1639 Chamberside Drive · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1639 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1639 Chamberside Drive · Avail. Jul 6

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1639 Chamberside Drive Available 07/06/20 End-Unit Townhome in Atherton Place! - This large beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances including an electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Home has tray ceilings and bay windows large closets and tons of storage space! Washer/dryer included (as-is), hardwood and carpet floors, off street private driveway and outdoor storage space. Gas heat and central a/c. Neighborhood Pool.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly!

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Oakland to right on Main, right on Dave Lyle, Continue on Dave Lyle to Manchester Village behind Best Buy/Target.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3249770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Chamberside Drive have any available units?
1639 Chamberside Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Chamberside Drive have?
Some of 1639 Chamberside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Chamberside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Chamberside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Chamberside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 Chamberside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1639 Chamberside Drive offer parking?
No, 1639 Chamberside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1639 Chamberside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 Chamberside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Chamberside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1639 Chamberside Drive has a pool.
Does 1639 Chamberside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1639 Chamberside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Chamberside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Chamberside Drive has units with dishwashers.
