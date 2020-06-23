All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

1606 Amber Lane

1606 Amber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Amber Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1606 Amber Lane Available 04/22/19 Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Huge Back Deck and Yard - We are finishing a few items on this home, but don't want you to miss the opportunity, so we are allowing viewings prior to the available date. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been renovated with full paint, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout and is ready to move in. The spacious kitchen has tons of cabinets, a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a nice Living Room in addition to the over-sized Family Room with double doors opening to the large backyard and huge deck. Conveniently located off Ebinport Road with easy access to Cherry Road, Celanese and I-77, however the home is on a quiet neighborhood street.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, continue on Marett Blvd, right on Amber Lane

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4635559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Amber Lane have any available units?
1606 Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Amber Lane have?
Some of 1606 Amber Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Amber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Amber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Amber Lane offer parking?
No, 1606 Amber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Amber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 1606 Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Amber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1606 Amber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Amber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
