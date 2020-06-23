Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1606 Amber Lane Available 04/22/19 Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Huge Back Deck and Yard - We are finishing a few items on this home, but don't want you to miss the opportunity, so we are allowing viewings prior to the available date. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been renovated with full paint, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout and is ready to move in. The spacious kitchen has tons of cabinets, a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a nice Living Room in addition to the over-sized Family Room with double doors opening to the large backyard and huge deck. Conveniently located off Ebinport Road with easy access to Cherry Road, Celanese and I-77, however the home is on a quiet neighborhood street.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, continue on Marett Blvd, right on Amber Lane



Lease Terms: One Year.



