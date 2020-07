Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1391 Walnut Hill Available 10/24/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - NIce End Unit Townhouse Located in Lexington Commons in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main) & A Loft Area, 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Dining Room & Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. 1 Car Garage. Back up to Woods with a Deck.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for all Dog Approval. By Appointment Only (Available by October 11, 2019).



(RLNE3617289)