Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

End Unit Townhouse, 1 bedroom, 1 bath - This convenient 1 bedroom, 1 bath end unit townhouse is located at 1375 Flintwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC. This home features an open first level floor plan. The living room leads to the kitchen which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen has an eat in kitchen area and leads to a back patio with a storage closet. Fresh paint throughout the unit. The upstairs has one bedroom with a large walk in closet. The full bath includes a tub/shower combination and separate storage. Unit has central heat / AC. All electric utilities with the City of Rock Hill.



Landscaping and garbage collection are included with the rent. The unit is located under a mile from I-77 at Celanese. Until is available July 8, 2019. Rent is $800 per month and a $1,000 security deposit. Renters insurance is required.



For more information or to apply visit www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



