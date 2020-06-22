All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1343 Steed Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1343 Steed Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM

1343 Steed Street

1343 Steed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1343 Steed Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1343 Steed Street Available 04/03/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex!! - Recently upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex condo near Hargett Park. All new wood plank lvt flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a laundry area with full sized washer/dryer hookups. The home has gas heat and central a/c with a shared front porch and fenced in shared backyard.

Directions to property: Right onto Ebenezer. Left onto India Hook Rd. Right onto McDow Dr. Right onto Steed St.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4274505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Steed Street have any available units?
1343 Steed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Steed Street have?
Some of 1343 Steed Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Steed Street currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Steed Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Steed Street pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Steed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1343 Steed Street offer parking?
No, 1343 Steed Street does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Steed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Steed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Steed Street have a pool?
No, 1343 Steed Street does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Steed Street have accessible units?
No, 1343 Steed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Steed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Steed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College