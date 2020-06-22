Amenities

1343 Steed Street Available 04/03/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex!! - Recently upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex condo near Hargett Park. All new wood plank lvt flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a laundry area with full sized washer/dryer hookups. The home has gas heat and central a/c with a shared front porch and fenced in shared backyard.



Directions to property: Right onto Ebenezer. Left onto India Hook Rd. Right onto McDow Dr. Right onto Steed St.



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



