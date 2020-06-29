All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

Location

134 Shurley Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Fewell Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Very Cute House Located in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator. Fenced Backyard.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No pets.

(RLNE3758826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Shurley Street have any available units?
134 Shurley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 134 Shurley Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Shurley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Shurley Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 Shurley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 134 Shurley Street offer parking?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not offer parking.
Does 134 Shurley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Shurley Street have a pool?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 Shurley Street have accessible units?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Shurley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Shurley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Shurley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

