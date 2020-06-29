134 Shurley Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Fewell Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Very Cute House Located in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator. Fenced Backyard. No Smoking/No Vaping. No pets.
(RLNE3758826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Shurley Street have any available units?
134 Shurley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 134 Shurley Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Shurley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.