1329 Eisenhower Road

2 Bedroom Near Cherry Park! - Located near Winthrop University is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home that sits beautifully on the corner. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include an electric stove and refrigerator. This property also has a front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and a good sized back yard that is partially fenced in.



Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto McNair St. Left onto Eisenhower Rd.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



