Rock Hill, SC
1329 Eisenhower Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:08 AM

1329 Eisenhower Road

1329 Eisenhower Road · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Eisenhower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Near Cherry Park! - Located near Winthrop University is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home that sits beautifully on the corner. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include an electric stove and refrigerator. This property also has a front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and a good sized back yard that is partially fenced in.

Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave., Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto McNair St. Left onto Eisenhower Rd.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Eisenhower Road have any available units?
1329 Eisenhower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Eisenhower Road have?
Some of 1329 Eisenhower Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Eisenhower Road currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Eisenhower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Eisenhower Road pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Eisenhower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1329 Eisenhower Road offer parking?
No, 1329 Eisenhower Road does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Eisenhower Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 Eisenhower Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Eisenhower Road have a pool?
No, 1329 Eisenhower Road does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Eisenhower Road have accessible units?
No, 1329 Eisenhower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Eisenhower Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Eisenhower Road does not have units with dishwashers.
