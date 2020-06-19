All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

1311 Saint Katherine's Way

1311 Saint Katherines Way · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Saint Katherines Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1311 Saint Katherine's Way Available 11/15/19 3 bedroom in Windsor Ridge off McConnells Highway! - Looking for a place to call home? This is it! Welcoming two-story single family home in the South Pointe High School district. You will find all that you have been searching for here starting with the gorgeous parkay floor in the foyer that opens the great room with a gas burning marble surround fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is graced with a gas stove, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, a large pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. French doors will lead to the private patio and backyard with an additional storage building. Double car attached garage that is fully wired! Master bath has a double sink vanity and a soaking tub.

Pet Policy: $250 pet fee. $10 per pet per month.

Directions to the property from our Rock Hill office: Turn right on Ebenezer Road, turn right on Camden Avenue, turn right on Cherry Road, turn right onto Windsor Ridge Drive, turn right onto Morgans Bend, turn right onto St Katherine's Way

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5036363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have any available units?
1311 Saint Katherine's Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have?
Some of 1311 Saint Katherine's Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Saint Katherine's Way currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Saint Katherine's Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Saint Katherine's Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way offers parking.
Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have a pool?
No, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have accessible units?
No, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Saint Katherine's Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Saint Katherine's Way has units with dishwashers.
