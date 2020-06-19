Amenities

1311 Saint Katherine's Way Available 11/15/19 3 bedroom in Windsor Ridge off McConnells Highway! - Looking for a place to call home? This is it! Welcoming two-story single family home in the South Pointe High School district. You will find all that you have been searching for here starting with the gorgeous parkay floor in the foyer that opens the great room with a gas burning marble surround fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is graced with a gas stove, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, a large pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. French doors will lead to the private patio and backyard with an additional storage building. Double car attached garage that is fully wired! Master bath has a double sink vanity and a soaking tub.



Pet Policy: $250 pet fee. $10 per pet per month.



Directions to the property from our Rock Hill office: Turn right on Ebenezer Road, turn right on Camden Avenue, turn right on Cherry Road, turn right onto Windsor Ridge Drive, turn right onto Morgans Bend, turn right onto St Katherine's Way



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



