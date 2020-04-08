All apartments in Rock Hill
1296 Liberty Bell Court

1296 Liberty Bell Court · No Longer Available
Location

1296 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Constitution Park in Rock Hill, Very Close to Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill with lots of Local Restaurants and Shopping. 2 Master Bed Room (Upstairs) with 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Electric Fireplace, Dining Area and Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Washer & Dryer is located Upstairs but is not warrantied.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by April 17, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have any available units?
1296 Liberty Bell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have?
Some of 1296 Liberty Bell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Liberty Bell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Liberty Bell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Liberty Bell Court pet-friendly?
No, 1296 Liberty Bell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court offer parking?
No, 1296 Liberty Bell Court does not offer parking.
Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1296 Liberty Bell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have a pool?
No, 1296 Liberty Bell Court does not have a pool.
Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have accessible units?
No, 1296 Liberty Bell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Liberty Bell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1296 Liberty Bell Court has units with dishwashers.
