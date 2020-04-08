1296 Liberty Bell Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Constitution Park in Rock Hill, Very Close to Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill with lots of Local Restaurants and Shopping. 2 Master Bed Room (Upstairs) with 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Electric Fireplace, Dining Area and Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Washer & Dryer is located Upstairs but is not warrantied.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by April 17, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933273)