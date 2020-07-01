1271 Camellia Court

Amenities

3 Bedroom in Camellia Corners - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located in Camellia Corners Subdivision with a nice open floor plan. There is a living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with pantry, and laundry room. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The flooring is a mixture is wood flooring and carpet. This property also features ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, central a/c, gas water heater, front porch and back patio with a small deck.



Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.



Directions from our office:: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Herlong. Left on Heckle Blvd (901), Left on Main St, Left on Camellia Ct.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



