Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1271 Camellia Court

1271 Camella Way · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Camella Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom in Camellia Corners - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located in Camellia Corners Subdivision with a nice open floor plan. There is a living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with pantry, and laundry room. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The flooring is a mixture is wood flooring and carpet. This property also features ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, central a/c, gas water heater, front porch and back patio with a small deck.

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.

Directions from our office:: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Herlong. Left on Heckle Blvd (901), Left on Main St, Left on Camellia Ct.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4211521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Camellia Court have any available units?
1271 Camellia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Camellia Court have?
Some of 1271 Camellia Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Camellia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Camellia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Camellia Court pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Camellia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1271 Camellia Court offer parking?
No, 1271 Camellia Court does not offer parking.
Does 1271 Camellia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Camellia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Camellia Court have a pool?
No, 1271 Camellia Court does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Camellia Court have accessible units?
No, 1271 Camellia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Camellia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Camellia Court has units with dishwashers.

