Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

125 N. Jones AVe Available 05/10/19 Beautifully remodeled home with fenced yard - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is beautiful! The front entrance has a large covered porch. The interior has hardwood floors throughout and both bedrooms are very spacious. The bathroom is just off the master bedroom. The home has a living room, a large dining room that could be a 3rd bedroom, a new kitchen complete with stove/range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The full bath has a tub/shower combination, vanity and a linen closet. There is a large laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups. There is a lot of closet and storage space in this home!



The backyard is fenced in and includes a large patio as well as a storage shed. This home features a large, flat yard. The home also includes a monitored alarm system. Rent is $925 per month and the home will be available on May 10, 2019. Certain pets considered. No Smoking/No Vaping inside the home.



To apply visit our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com All applicants must provide proof of income, photo ID, credit check and rental verification. Occupants over age of 18 must complete an application. Application fee is $35/person.



(RLNE3250574)