Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

125 N. Jones AVe

125 North Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730
East Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
125 N. Jones AVe Available 05/10/19 Beautifully remodeled home with fenced yard - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is beautiful! The front entrance has a large covered porch. The interior has hardwood floors throughout and both bedrooms are very spacious. The bathroom is just off the master bedroom. The home has a living room, a large dining room that could be a 3rd bedroom, a new kitchen complete with stove/range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The full bath has a tub/shower combination, vanity and a linen closet. There is a large laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups. There is a lot of closet and storage space in this home!

The backyard is fenced in and includes a large patio as well as a storage shed. This home features a large, flat yard. The home also includes a monitored alarm system. Rent is $925 per month and the home will be available on May 10, 2019. Certain pets considered. No Smoking/No Vaping inside the home.

To apply visit our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com All applicants must provide proof of income, photo ID, credit check and rental verification. Occupants over age of 18 must complete an application. Application fee is $35/person.

(RLNE3250574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N. Jones AVe have any available units?
125 N. Jones AVe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N. Jones AVe have?
Some of 125 N. Jones AVe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N. Jones AVe currently offering any rent specials?
125 N. Jones AVe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N. Jones AVe pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 N. Jones AVe is pet friendly.
Does 125 N. Jones AVe offer parking?
No, 125 N. Jones AVe does not offer parking.
Does 125 N. Jones AVe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N. Jones AVe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N. Jones AVe have a pool?
No, 125 N. Jones AVe does not have a pool.
Does 125 N. Jones AVe have accessible units?
No, 125 N. Jones AVe does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N. Jones AVe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N. Jones AVe has units with dishwashers.
