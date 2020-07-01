1201 Marydale Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Short Term Lease on this 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Style Home - Located in desirable Beatty Estates, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home is available for short term lease ending November 30, 2020. The property opens to a private covered patio and courtyard and adjacent to the large screened in porch overlooking the back yard. With new appliances consisting of a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in oven, there are an abundance of cabinets for storage. There is a large den and additional great room for plenty of living space. Two bedrooms boast private full baths with and additional full bath in the hallway. There is also a double car garage with numerous built in storage shelves.



Directions from our Office: Turn right on Ebeneezer Rd, Continue Straight on North Ave, Turn Left on Marydale Ln.



(RLNE5636275)