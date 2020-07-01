All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1201 Marydale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1201 Marydale Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1201 Marydale Lane

1201 Marydale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1201 Marydale Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Short Term Lease on this 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Style Home - Located in desirable Beatty Estates, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home is available for short term lease ending November 30, 2020. The property opens to a private covered patio and courtyard and adjacent to the large screened in porch overlooking the back yard. With new appliances consisting of a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in oven, there are an abundance of cabinets for storage. There is a large den and additional great room for plenty of living space. Two bedrooms boast private full baths with and additional full bath in the hallway. There is also a double car garage with numerous built in storage shelves.

Directions from our Office: Turn right on Ebeneezer Rd, Continue Straight on North Ave, Turn Left on Marydale Ln.

(RLNE5636275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Marydale Lane have any available units?
1201 Marydale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Marydale Lane have?
Some of 1201 Marydale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Marydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Marydale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Marydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Marydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1201 Marydale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Marydale Lane offers parking.
Does 1201 Marydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Marydale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Marydale Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Marydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Marydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Marydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Marydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Marydale Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College