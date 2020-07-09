All apartments in Rock Hill
117 Hallmark Crossing

117 Hallmark Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

117 Hallmark Crossing, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Laurel Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with a Bonus Room! - Luxury at every turn! All upgrades have been installed to offer you an immaculate home that will make staying home feel like a getaway. 2797 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and second floor bonus room. Master suite with sitting area and spa bath. Guest suite has an additional bath. Gourmet kitchen contains linen cabinets, grand island, high-end appliances, a pot filler and granite counter tops. The main level has a wonderful open concept, large great room with a gas fireplace, dining and a breakfast area. It does not include the pictured furnishings or decorations, but they do show this home's elegant potential. Within the Private Court yard, there is a covered patio and open patio for grilling. The backyard also boasts a wood burning fireplace. Lawn care included. Washer/Dryer hookups. Washer and Dryer pictured are included.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our office: Head northwest on SC-274 N/Ebenezer Rd toward Sedgewood Rd, turn right onto State Rte. 196/Twin Lakes Rd., turn right onto Laurel Creek Dr., turn left onto Wrenfield Mill, at the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto Chalmers Row, turn left onto Hallmark Crossing.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hallmark Crossing have any available units?
117 Hallmark Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Hallmark Crossing have?
Some of 117 Hallmark Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hallmark Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hallmark Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hallmark Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hallmark Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 117 Hallmark Crossing offer parking?
No, 117 Hallmark Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 117 Hallmark Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Hallmark Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hallmark Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 117 Hallmark Crossing has a pool.
Does 117 Hallmark Crossing have accessible units?
No, 117 Hallmark Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hallmark Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Hallmark Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

