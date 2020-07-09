117 Hallmark Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with a Bonus Room! - Luxury at every turn! All upgrades have been installed to offer you an immaculate home that will make staying home feel like a getaway. 2797 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and second floor bonus room. Master suite with sitting area and spa bath. Guest suite has an additional bath. Gourmet kitchen contains linen cabinets, grand island, high-end appliances, a pot filler and granite counter tops. The main level has a wonderful open concept, large great room with a gas fireplace, dining and a breakfast area. It does not include the pictured furnishings or decorations, but they do show this home's elegant potential. Within the Private Court yard, there is a covered patio and open patio for grilling. The backyard also boasts a wood burning fireplace. Lawn care included. Washer/Dryer hookups. Washer and Dryer pictured are included.



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions to the property from our office: Head northwest on SC-274 N/Ebenezer Rd toward Sedgewood Rd, turn right onto State Rte. 196/Twin Lakes Rd., turn right onto Laurel Creek Dr., turn left onto Wrenfield Mill, at the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto Chalmers Row, turn left onto Hallmark Crossing.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



