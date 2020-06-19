All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 116 North Wilson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
116 North Wilson Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

116 North Wilson Street

116 North Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

116 North Wilson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home, Close to Winthrop! - This home features 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom & is located very close to Winthrop University! It has a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large sized rooms throughout. It has central air & gas heat, and features hardwood & linoleum flooring. There is a stove & refrigerator, w/d hookups, & ceiling fans. Exterior features of this home include a side porch, fenced in yard, & outdoor storage. Walking distance to Downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Main, Left on Wilson.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4164934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 North Wilson Street have any available units?
116 North Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 North Wilson Street have?
Some of 116 North Wilson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 North Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 North Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 North Wilson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 North Wilson Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 North Wilson Street offer parking?
No, 116 North Wilson Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 North Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 North Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 North Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 116 North Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 North Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 116 North Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 North Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 North Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College