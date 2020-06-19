116 North Wilson Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home, Close to Winthrop! - This home features 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom & is located very close to Winthrop University! It has a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large sized rooms throughout. It has central air & gas heat, and features hardwood & linoleum flooring. There is a stove & refrigerator, w/d hookups, & ceiling fans. Exterior features of this home include a side porch, fenced in yard, & outdoor storage. Walking distance to Downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop.



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Main, Left on Wilson.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



