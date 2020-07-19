1149 Glenarden Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home off Mt. Holly Road and Minutes from I-77 - This renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has been freshly painted and updated. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage with a Stainless Steel refrigerator and Stainless Steel smooth-top stove. There is no dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the large laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms and living room have original hardwood floors with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The bathroom has a tile tub/shower combo. The fully fenced back yard also has a storage building. The property is located minutes to I-77, Downtown Rock Hill, shopping and dining.

**There are a few minor items that need to be completed, but we did not want you to miss this opportunity to view this property. Move-In Date forecasted for 11/2/2019.**



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Heckle Blvd. Right onto Saluda St. Left onto Glenarden Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



