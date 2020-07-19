All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
1149 Glenarden Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1149 Glenarden Drive

1149 Glenarden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Glenarden Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home off Mt. Holly Road and Minutes from I-77 - This renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has been freshly painted and updated. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage with a Stainless Steel refrigerator and Stainless Steel smooth-top stove. There is no dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the large laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms and living room have original hardwood floors with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The bathroom has a tile tub/shower combo. The fully fenced back yard also has a storage building. The property is located minutes to I-77, Downtown Rock Hill, shopping and dining.
**There are a few minor items that need to be completed, but we did not want you to miss this opportunity to view this property. Move-In Date forecasted for 11/2/2019.**

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Heckle Blvd. Right onto Saluda St. Left onto Glenarden Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Glenarden Drive have any available units?
1149 Glenarden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Glenarden Drive have?
Some of 1149 Glenarden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Glenarden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Glenarden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Glenarden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 Glenarden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1149 Glenarden Drive offer parking?
No, 1149 Glenarden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1149 Glenarden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Glenarden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Glenarden Drive have a pool?
No, 1149 Glenarden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Glenarden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1149 Glenarden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Glenarden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 Glenarden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
