All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1141 Eisenhower Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1141 Eisenhower Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1141 Eisenhower Road

1141 Eisenhower Road · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1141 Eisenhower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1141 Eisenhower Road · Avail. Jul 24

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1141 Eisenhower Road Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home - Prime Location!! This property is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home within walking distance to Winthrop Park and Cherry Park. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. There are full sized washer/dryer hook ups. A back patio, chain link fence, small storage area and a large yard is also included!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Right onto Richmond Drive, 1st Left onto Eisenhower Road

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3323854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Eisenhower Road have any available units?
1141 Eisenhower Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Eisenhower Road have?
Some of 1141 Eisenhower Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Eisenhower Road currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Eisenhower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Eisenhower Road pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1141 Eisenhower Road offer parking?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Eisenhower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Eisenhower Road have a pool?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Eisenhower Road have accessible units?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Eisenhower Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Eisenhower Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1141 Eisenhower Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity