Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1134 Ardwyck Place

Location

1134 Ardwyck Place, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful All Brick Townhome Located in Ardwyck Place in Rock Hill. Close to Interstate 77 (Near Charlotte or Columbia), 4 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 1st Floor with new flooring, Loft Area, 2.5 Bathrooms. Large Open Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances-Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher, Laundry Room off of Kitchen, Cozy Private Courtyard Area, 2 Car Detached Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE4286606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Ardwyck Place have any available units?
1134 Ardwyck Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Ardwyck Place have?
Some of 1134 Ardwyck Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Ardwyck Place currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Ardwyck Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Ardwyck Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Ardwyck Place is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Ardwyck Place offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Ardwyck Place offers parking.
Does 1134 Ardwyck Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Ardwyck Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Ardwyck Place have a pool?
No, 1134 Ardwyck Place does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Ardwyck Place have accessible units?
No, 1134 Ardwyck Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Ardwyck Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Ardwyck Place has units with dishwashers.

