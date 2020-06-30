1134 Ardwyck Place

Amenities

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful All Brick Townhome Located in Ardwyck Place in Rock Hill. Close to Interstate 77 (Near Charlotte or Columbia), 4 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 1st Floor with new flooring, Loft Area, 2.5 Bathrooms. Large Open Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances-Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher, Laundry Room off of Kitchen, Cozy Private Courtyard Area, 2 Car Detached Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE4286606)