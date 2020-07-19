1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry/utility room. It has central heat and air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This duplex also features blinds, ceiling fans, & washer/dryer hookups.



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Continue onto Oakland Avenue, Left on India Hook Road, Right on McDow Drive, Right on Bose Avenue, Right on Chandler Drive.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



