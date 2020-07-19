All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102

1112 Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1112 Chandler Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry/utility room. It has central heat and air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This duplex also features blinds, ceiling fans, & washer/dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Continue onto Oakland Avenue, Left on India Hook Road, Right on McDow Drive, Right on Bose Avenue, Right on Chandler Drive.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4555043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have any available units?
1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have?
Some of 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 offer parking?
No, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have a pool?
No, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have accessible units?
No, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Chandler Drive Unit: 102 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College