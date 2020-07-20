All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1104-101 Chandler Drive

1104 Chandler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Chandler Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated and Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo has been fully renovated to include Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, freshly painted and custom back splash in the kitchen. There are 2" Faux Wood Blinds in all windows. The light and airy open floor plan has a Dining area and opens to an upgraded kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have spacious closets. The over-sized laundry room has full sized washer/dryer hook ups and storage. Convenient to Cherry Park, Shopping, Dining and minutes from I-77, this home will not last!

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required

Directions to the property from our office: Turn right onto Ebenezer, slight right onto Oakland, left onto Cherry Road to Chandler Drive, left onto Chandler Estates

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

(RLNE4937040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have any available units?
1104-101 Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have?
Some of 1104-101 Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104-101 Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104-101 Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104-101 Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104-101 Chandler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 1104-101 Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104-101 Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 1104-101 Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104-101 Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104-101 Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104-101 Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
