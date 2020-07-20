1104-101 Chandler Drive

Amenities

Fully Renovated and Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo has been fully renovated to include Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, freshly painted and custom back splash in the kitchen. There are 2" Faux Wood Blinds in all windows. The light and airy open floor plan has a Dining area and opens to an upgraded kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have spacious closets. The over-sized laundry room has full sized washer/dryer hook ups and storage. Convenient to Cherry Park, Shopping, Dining and minutes from I-77, this home will not last!



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required



Directions to the property from our office: Turn right onto Ebenezer, slight right onto Oakland, left onto Cherry Road to Chandler Drive, left onto Chandler Estates



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



