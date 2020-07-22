All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
1090 Constitution Park Blvd
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

1090 Constitution Park Blvd

1090 Constitution Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Don't miss out on this huge end-unit town home, complete with a fully-upgraded appliance package. Features include an electric fireplace, flat screen TV cove and first floor master suite with a ceiling fan and garden tub. Washer and dryer are included! Come home to this quaint community and experience what you are missing!

Located just outside of Rock Hill, this home is just blocks from Winthrop University, close to shops, dining, parks and I-77!

Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lb considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have any available units?
1090 Constitution Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have?
Some of 1090 Constitution Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Constitution Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Constitution Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Constitution Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Constitution Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Constitution Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
