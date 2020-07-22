1090 Constitution Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Don't miss out on this huge end-unit town home, complete with a fully-upgraded appliance package. Features include an electric fireplace, flat screen TV cove and first floor master suite with a ceiling fan and garden tub. Washer and dryer are included! Come home to this quaint community and experience what you are missing!



Located just outside of Rock Hill, this home is just blocks from Winthrop University, close to shops, dining, parks and I-77!



Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lb considered.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!