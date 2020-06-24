All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1039 Park Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1039 Park Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1039 Park Meadow

1039 Park Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1039 Park Meadow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Condo Conveniently located right off of Cherry Road in Rock Hill, SC, Close to Winthrop University and Cherry Park only a couple of miles from I-77. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Beautiful new laminate wood flooring throughout Living Room and Bedrooms. Ceramic tile in Bathrooms, Kitchen and Dining room. Large Bedrooms each with their own Bathroom. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator (Not Warrantied), Microwave and Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer (Not Warrantied). Storage building and back patio area. 2 parking spaces in drive way.
No smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4688654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Park Meadow have any available units?
1039 Park Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Park Meadow have?
Some of 1039 Park Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Park Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Park Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Park Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Park Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1039 Park Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Park Meadow offers parking.
Does 1039 Park Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Park Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Park Meadow have a pool?
No, 1039 Park Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Park Meadow have accessible units?
No, 1039 Park Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Park Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Park Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College