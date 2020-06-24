1039 Park Meadow

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Condo Conveniently located right off of Cherry Road in Rock Hill, SC, Close to Winthrop University and Cherry Park only a couple of miles from I-77. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Beautiful new laminate wood flooring throughout Living Room and Bedrooms. Ceramic tile in Bathrooms, Kitchen and Dining room. Large Bedrooms each with their own Bathroom. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator (Not Warrantied), Microwave and Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer (Not Warrantied). Storage building and back patio area. 2 parking spaces in drive way.

No Pets Allowed



