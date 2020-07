Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1029 Constitution Park Boulevard Available 10/11/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit Townhome Located in Constitution Park in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Winthrop University, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Electric Fireplace, Dining Area, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Washer/Dryer. Patio.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by October 11, 2019).



(RLNE5122498)