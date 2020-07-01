1015 Albert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful House Located in Downtown Area of Rock Hill, SC 4 Bedrooms or 3 and an Office, 2.5 Bathrooms,Large Open Living Room, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace (TV, TV Mount and Sound Bar will Stay with Property-not warrantied), Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large Island in Kitchen. Large back yard. Landscaping Included. YCNG Included up to $100/tenant pay any overage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner For All Pet Permission.



