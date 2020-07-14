Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court cc payments e-payments guest suite online portal

4251 Big Ben Ct. Available 07/21/20 Beautifully renovated three-bedroom town home with stainless steel appliances - Enjoy the Lifestyle of Townhome Living in the Ultimate Location!



Collins Park Villas offers newly renovated 2 & 3 bedroom town homes with your own private driveway in front and fenced patio out back. Our community is pet-friendly and walking distance to neighborhood recreation park featuring a community center, swimming pool, tennis courts, baseball fields, playgrounds and picnic area. Minutes to I-326 and I-26 and convenient to Tanger Outlet Mall, local universities and entertainment. We offer amazing amenities to add to the charm of making Collins Park Villas your new home.



4211 Britain Ct. N Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 806-3591

Office hours: M-F 9-6



(RLNE1837089)