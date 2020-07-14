All apartments in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC
Collins Park Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Collins Park Villas

4211 Britain Ct. · (843) 547-9682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4211 Britain Ct., North Charleston, SC 29418

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collins Park Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cc payments
e-payments
guest suite
online portal
4251 Big Ben Ct. Available 07/21/20 Beautifully renovated three-bedroom town home with stainless steel appliances - Enjoy the Lifestyle of Townhome Living in the Ultimate Location!

Collins Park Villas offers newly renovated 2 & 3 bedroom town homes with your own private driveway in front and fenced patio out back. Our community is pet-friendly and walking distance to neighborhood recreation park featuring a community center, swimming pool, tennis courts, baseball fields, playgrounds and picnic area. Minutes to I-326 and I-26 and convenient to Tanger Outlet Mall, local universities and entertainment. We offer amazing amenities to add to the charm of making Collins Park Villas your new home.

Stop by or call for more information.
4211 Britain Ct. N Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 806-3591
Office hours: M-F 9-6

(RLNE1837089)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $199 up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 35 lbs. weight limit, No Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Oinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies
Parking Details: Each Town Home provides private parking for 2 cars.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collins Park Villas have any available units?
Collins Park Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Charleston, SC.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Collins Park Villas have?
Some of Collins Park Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collins Park Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Collins Park Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collins Park Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Collins Park Villas is pet friendly.
Does Collins Park Villas offer parking?
Yes, Collins Park Villas offers parking.
Does Collins Park Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Collins Park Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Collins Park Villas have a pool?
Yes, Collins Park Villas has a pool.
Does Collins Park Villas have accessible units?
No, Collins Park Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Collins Park Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collins Park Villas has units with dishwashers.
