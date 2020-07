Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill key fob access trash valet cats allowed parking courtyard dog grooming area fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community wine room yoga

Mosby Ingleside offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom North Charleston apartments in a pet friendly and smoke free community. Apartments at Mosby Ingleside feature spacious, open floorplans with 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, in unit washer dryer, stainless steel appliances, and integrated smart home technology. Community amenities include a resort style pool, 2 story clubhouse with event space, reading room, business center, conference room, outdoor entertainment areas, and coffee bar, state of the art fitness center, package pickup lockers, dog park and pet spa, and resident bike rental and social events. Mosby Ingleside is located in a retreat like setting with boardwalks, miles of walking, running, and biking trails, and marsh views and is just minutes from restaurants and major retailers. Self guided tours are available via Tour24 from 7 am to 9 pm daily.