8545 S Waccamaw Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, massive fireplace, and sky lights for extra natural lighting! Kitchen offers all major appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar. Spacious tile master bathroom with dual vanity mirrors. All bedrooms supply ample closet space. Enjoy spending time outdoors in the large fenced in backyard with patio. Washer and dryer hookups located in attached garage. Complimentary access to community swimming pool. 1 cat or 1 dog 30lbs or under allowed



PET POLICY:



1cat or 1 dog 30lbs or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program