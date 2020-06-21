All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

8545 S Waccamaw Ct

8545 South Waccamaw Court · (843) 737-6034
Location

8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, massive fireplace, and sky lights for extra natural lighting! Kitchen offers all major appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar. Spacious tile master bathroom with dual vanity mirrors. All bedrooms supply ample closet space. Enjoy spending time outdoors in the large fenced in backyard with patio. Washer and dryer hookups located in attached garage. Complimentary access to community swimming pool. 1 cat or 1 dog 30lbs or under allowed

PET POLICY:

1cat or 1 dog 30lbs or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have any available units?
8545 S Waccamaw Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have?
Some of 8545 S Waccamaw Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 S Waccamaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8545 S Waccamaw Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 S Waccamaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct does offer parking.
Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct has a pool.
Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 S Waccamaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8545 S Waccamaw Ct has units with dishwashers.
