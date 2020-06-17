All apartments in North Charleston
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

8142 Shadow Oak Drive

8142 Shadow Oak Dr · (843) 296-1888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. This home will give you nearly 1100 sq ft. of generous space to move about in. Completely and tastefully furnished, this townhouse is well-appointed with a 50'' big screen TV in the living room, 36'' TV's in both bedrooms. Linens included. High quality queen mattress in master bedroom. All the trimmings of home throughout. The kitchen is fully stocked and equipped with plates, pots, pans and cooking utensils. Water/sewer and trash are included along with access to the pool and 2 marked parking spaces. Minimum lease is 3 months. An absolute steel at less than $1499 per month. Optional weekly housekeeping is available for an additional fee. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have any available units?
8142 Shadow Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have?
Some of 8142 Shadow Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8142 Shadow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Shadow Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Shadow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Shadow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 Shadow Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
