8142 Shadow Oak Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. This home will give you nearly 1100 sq ft. of generous space to move about in. Completely and tastefully furnished, this townhouse is well-appointed with a 50'' big screen TV in the living room, 36'' TV's in both bedrooms. Linens included. High quality queen mattress in master bedroom. All the trimmings of home throughout. The kitchen is fully stocked and equipped with plates, pots, pans and cooking utensils. Water/sewer and trash are included along with access to the pool and 2 marked parking spaces. Minimum lease is 3 months. An absolute steel at less than $1499 per month. Optional weekly housekeeping is available for an additional fee. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet fee.