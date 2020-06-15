All apartments in North Charleston
7825 Expedition Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

7825 Expedition Dr

7825 Expedition Drive · (843) 261-0256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage. As you enter, you'll be greeted by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a spacious open floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The large open kitchen boasts an island, a pantry, and ample cabinet and counter space. The spacious master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite, with a deluxe shower/tub combo. The bonus room over the garage, with a closet, may be used as a 4th bedroom or it would also make an excellent game room or entertainment room. The patio and privacy-fenced backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and the interstate. Come see your new home, today!

Register for a self-showing at:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/874744?source=marketing
Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.
Contact info@RentHolyCity.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Expedition Dr have any available units?
7825 Expedition Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Expedition Dr have?
Some of 7825 Expedition Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Expedition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Expedition Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Expedition Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Expedition Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 7825 Expedition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7825 Expedition Dr does offer parking.
Does 7825 Expedition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Expedition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Expedition Dr have a pool?
No, 7825 Expedition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Expedition Dr have accessible units?
No, 7825 Expedition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Expedition Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Expedition Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
