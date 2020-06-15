7825 Expedition Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking bbq/grill garage

This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage. As you enter, you'll be greeted by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a spacious open floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The large open kitchen boasts an island, a pantry, and ample cabinet and counter space. The spacious master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite, with a deluxe shower/tub combo. The bonus room over the garage, with a closet, may be used as a 4th bedroom or it would also make an excellent game room or entertainment room. The patio and privacy-fenced backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and the interstate. Come see your new home, today!



