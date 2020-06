Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhouse located in Whitfield on the Ashley. This charming home has features such as new flooring and carpeting, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and an eat-in kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator. The property is ideally located close to i-26, i-526, the airport, and Tanger Outlets. Available now. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Off-street parking.