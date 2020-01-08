4240 Paramount Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Immaculately maintained and updated throughout--all that's missing is your personal touch! Featuring 2 large bedrooms and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom, you will love the options and the flexible floorplan. Brimming with charm and a welcoming atmosphere, you will love the front living room and the great room to the back with vaulted ceiling, both perfect for entertaining. The gleaming hardwood floors and the new vinyl wood floors provide a clean environment that's easy to maintain. Explore your culinary skills in the newly renovated kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and freshly painted cabinets. The remodeled full bathroom is HUGE and features double sinks, shower stall, and spacious closet. Designed for entertaining outdoors, you will love the walkout patio and pergola with awning, so you can be comfortable in the sun or the shade. After the sun sets, you can gather around the brick fire pit and turn on the outdoor string lights to set the festive summer mood! A commuter's dream, the home is close to Boeing, Bosch, the military base, the airport, and only 20 minutes to downtown Charleston. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity and schedule your showing today before this enchanting home disappears!