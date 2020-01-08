All apartments in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC
4240 Paramount Dr
4240 Paramount Dr

4240 Paramount Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

4240 Paramount Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1757 sqft

Amenities

fire pit
Immaculately maintained and updated throughout--all that's missing is your personal touch! Featuring 2 large bedrooms and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom, you will love the options and the flexible floorplan. Brimming with charm and a welcoming atmosphere, you will love the front living room and the great room to the back with vaulted ceiling, both perfect for entertaining. The gleaming hardwood floors and the new vinyl wood floors provide a clean environment that's easy to maintain. Explore your culinary skills in the newly renovated kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and freshly painted cabinets. The remodeled full bathroom is HUGE and features double sinks, shower stall, and spacious closet. Designed for entertaining outdoors, you will love the walkout patio and pergola with awning, so you can be comfortable in the sun or the shade. After the sun sets, you can gather around the brick fire pit and turn on the outdoor string lights to set the festive summer mood! A commuter's dream, the home is close to Boeing, Bosch, the military base, the airport, and only 20 minutes to downtown Charleston. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity and schedule your showing today before this enchanting home disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Paramount Dr have any available units?
4240 Paramount Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Paramount Dr have?
Some of 4240 Paramount Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Paramount Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Paramount Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Paramount Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Paramount Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Paramount Dr offer parking?
No, 4240 Paramount Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Paramount Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Paramount Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Paramount Dr have a pool?
No, 4240 Paramount Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Paramount Dr have accessible units?
No, 4240 Paramount Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Paramount Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Paramount Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
