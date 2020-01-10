All apartments in North Charleston
Location

2917 Louise Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Recently renovated home in Waylyn subdivision of North Charleston. This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom has been beautifully renovated and features new vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new appliances like an electric stove, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a spacious, partially fenced-in backyard and a front yard. Located off of Dorchester Rd, this home is conveniently close to multiple restaurants and shopping centers as well as easy access to both i-26 and Rivers Ave.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit but not maintained by owner. Trash pickup included. Available April 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Louise Drive have any available units?
2917 Louise Drive has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Louise Drive have?
Some of 2917 Louise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Louise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Louise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Louise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Louise Drive offer parking?
No, 2917 Louise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Louise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Louise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
