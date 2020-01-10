2917 Louise Drive

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Recently renovated home in Waylyn subdivision of North Charleston. This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom has been beautifully renovated and features new vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new appliances like an electric stove, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a spacious, partially fenced-in backyard and a front yard. Located off of Dorchester Rd, this home is conveniently close to multiple restaurants and shopping centers as well as easy access to both i-26 and Rivers Ave.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit but not maintained by owner. Trash pickup included. Available April 15.