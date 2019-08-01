Amenities

3040 Queensgate Way - Wonderful brick duplex in the Gates at Park West. This rental includes the usage of phenomenal amenities, such as the Park West pools, tennis courts, approximately six miles of bike and hiking paths; four and a half miles on the winding Toomer and Darrell Creeks, with a crabbing dock at the Masonborough Park. Visit shops and restaurants without leaving the neighborhood! Spacious living room receives a lot of natural light. Kitchen has ample counter top and cabinet space. Large dining area open to kitchen. The backyard with screened porch backs up to wooded area. Freshly painted with immaculate carpet in living area and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile with a tile shower/tub combo in upstairs bathroom. Lawn maintenance included (lawn only).



For more information contact Jennifer Woodbury- 843-261-7154



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



(RLNE2400799)