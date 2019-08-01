All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 3040 Queensgate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
3040 Queensgate Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3040 Queensgate Way

3040 Queensgate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3040 Queensgate Way, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
3040 Queensgate Way - Wonderful brick duplex in the Gates at Park West. This rental includes the usage of phenomenal amenities, such as the Park West pools, tennis courts, approximately six miles of bike and hiking paths; four and a half miles on the winding Toomer and Darrell Creeks, with a crabbing dock at the Masonborough Park. Visit shops and restaurants without leaving the neighborhood! Spacious living room receives a lot of natural light. Kitchen has ample counter top and cabinet space. Large dining area open to kitchen. The backyard with screened porch backs up to wooded area. Freshly painted with immaculate carpet in living area and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have ceramic tile with a tile shower/tub combo in upstairs bathroom. Lawn maintenance included (lawn only).

For more information contact Jennifer Woodbury- 843-261-7154

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE2400799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Queensgate Way have any available units?
3040 Queensgate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
What amenities does 3040 Queensgate Way have?
Some of 3040 Queensgate Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Queensgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Queensgate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Queensgate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Queensgate Way is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way offer parking?
No, 3040 Queensgate Way does not offer parking.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Queensgate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Queensgate Way has a pool.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way have accessible units?
No, 3040 Queensgate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Queensgate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Queensgate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 Queensgate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College