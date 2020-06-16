All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1129 Village Creek Lane #2

1129 Village Creek Lane · (843) 574-8868
Location

1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors. Recent improvements include vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted, new hot water tank and a new stainless refrigerator. Enjoy two outdoor spaces- a screened porch and private patio as well as the community pool, dock and tennis courts. Quick drive to the beaches and downtown Charleston. Washer and Dryer included. 1 small pet (25 lbs or less) will be considered at owners discretion. This unit has a strict NO SMOKING POLICY.
Quiet community in the center of Mount Pleasant. Close to 17, I 26, I 526 and Downtown Charleston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have any available units?
1129 Village Creek Lane #2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have?
Some of 1129 Village Creek Lane #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Village Creek Lane #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 does offer parking.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 has a pool.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have accessible units?
No, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1129 Village Creek Lane #2 has units with air conditioning.
