1129 Village Creek Lane #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors. Recent improvements include vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted, new hot water tank and a new stainless refrigerator. Enjoy two outdoor spaces- a screened porch and private patio as well as the community pool, dock and tennis courts. Quick drive to the beaches and downtown Charleston. Washer and Dryer included. 1 small pet (25 lbs or less) will be considered at owners discretion. This unit has a strict NO SMOKING POLICY.

Quiet community in the center of Mount Pleasant. Close to 17, I 26, I 526 and Downtown Charleston.