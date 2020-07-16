All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

911 Forbes Road

911 Forbes Road · (704) 493-9818
Location

911 Forbes Road, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3185 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The designer package is loaded with features you will admire!Meticulously maintained this piece of gem located on a cul-de-sac lot is ready to move in.Flowing with gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level & upgraded interior trim throughout.Beautiful living room bring in abundance of natural light in,ceiling fan,shelving & gorgeous trim details;while sifting towards the gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, double gas oven, recessed lightning,tons of cabinet & counter space, backsplash, granite countertops &center island giving you additional space still prefect for breakfast.Spacious other bedrooms.King Sized master suite with additional sitting space & beautiful view of nature, while master bath featuring dual granite vanities,separate shower, garden tub & tile flooring.Huge backyard with In-Ground irrigation front/back,Stunning custom patio perfect for cookout/relaxation. Minutes to I-77,I-485,Carolina Place Mall and Ballantyne area.Enjoy the Neighborhood pool & great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Forbes Road have any available units?
911 Forbes Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 911 Forbes Road have?
Some of 911 Forbes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Forbes Road currently offering any rent specials?
911 Forbes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Forbes Road pet-friendly?
No, 911 Forbes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 911 Forbes Road offer parking?
Yes, 911 Forbes Road offers parking.
Does 911 Forbes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Forbes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Forbes Road have a pool?
Yes, 911 Forbes Road has a pool.
Does 911 Forbes Road have accessible units?
No, 911 Forbes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Forbes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Forbes Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Forbes Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Forbes Road does not have units with air conditioning.
