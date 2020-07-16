911 Forbes Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The designer package is loaded with features you will admire!Meticulously maintained this piece of gem located on a cul-de-sac lot is ready to move in.Flowing with gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level & upgraded interior trim throughout.Beautiful living room bring in abundance of natural light in,ceiling fan,shelving & gorgeous trim details;while sifting towards the gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, double gas oven, recessed lightning,tons of cabinet & counter space, backsplash, granite countertops ¢er island giving you additional space still prefect for breakfast.Spacious other bedrooms.King Sized master suite with additional sitting space & beautiful view of nature, while master bath featuring dual granite vanities,separate shower, garden tub & tile flooring.Huge backyard with In-Ground irrigation front/back,Stunning custom patio perfect for cookout/relaxation. Minutes to I-77,I-485,Carolina Place Mall and Ballantyne area.Enjoy the Neighborhood pool & great schools!