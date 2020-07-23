/
/
lancaster county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
199 Apartments for rent in Lancaster County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
29 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
159 Units Available
Flats at Indian Land
4104 Flats Main St, Lancaster County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1332 sqft
Welcome to The Flats at Indian Land, a vibrant new apartment community located off of Edgewater Parkway and just a short drive south of Charlotte.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4066 Buckingham Drive
4066 Buckingham Drive, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2900 sqft
This is a Big Beautiful 2-Story Home in Ft. Mill with a Fenced-In Backyard, Back Deck, 2-Car Garage and Lawn.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11514 Fernleigh Place
11514 Fernleigh Place, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3643 sqft
SC side of desirable Bridgemill subdivision--a John Wieland community boasting 2 pools, a 7000 s.f. clubhouse & more! Superb 3627 s.f. home offers 4 BRs + HUGE LOFT and 3.5 baths. (Pics will be added once vacated.) All bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5144 Foxmeade Court
5144 Foxmeade Court, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1792 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 2 Story House Located in the Whitehall Subdivision in Lancaster, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Microwave & Dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2033 Pinta Drive
2033 Pinta Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
2033 Pinta Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Lancaster - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is conveniently located in Lancaster just minutes from the Golf Course. All of the carpet has been replaced with vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 Marcus St
1003 Marcus St, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2231 sqft
3 bed Fort Mill home! French sliding door in breakfast room leads out to large, spacious backyard. Kitchen has staggered upper cabinets with stainless steel appliances that over looks the great room with a gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6173 Warrior Avenue
6173 Warrior Ave, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1319 sqft
Beautiful end unit. Recently remodeled with luxury vinyl plank flooring. All appliances included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10115 Elmsbrook Lane
10115 Elmsbrook Lane, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
4BR 3 BA, Open Living/Dining & Kitchen, SS Appliances, Solid Surface Counters, Tons of Counter Space & Cabinets, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2249 Reid Pointe Avenue
2249 Reid Pointe Avenue, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
Master Suite on main – GREAT Reid Pointe Subdivision – Community Pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6512 Cumberland Ct.
6512 Cumberland Court, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Immaculate two story brick home accented by lovely landscaping and located in Clairmont! This cul-de- sac lot features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Fort Mill Highway
607 Fort Mill Highway, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Updated Brick Ranch, 3BR 2BA, Solid Surface Counters, Range, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Sunroom on back, Hardwood Floors in Living areas, Laundry Room, Formal Living & Den, Kitchen/Dining, Faux Blinds, on 1+ Acre on Hwy 160.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
911 Forbes Road
911 Forbes Road, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3185 sqft
The designer package is loaded with features you will admire!Meticulously maintained this piece of gem located on a cul-de-sac lot is ready to move in.Flowing with gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level & upgraded interior trim throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
626 Marvin Road
626 Marvin Road, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3BR 2BA on 3 Acres, No Pets, No smoking/vaping & Good Credit Only. Range with glass cook top, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Logs in Fireplace, Ceiling Fans in master, one bedroom & living Room, Open Floor Plan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
404 W Meeting Street
404 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC
Studio
$1,500
2202 sqft
Great opportunity to be in a great location with high visibility. One of the primary commercial areas for Lancaster. Nice reception area. 7 office spaces. 2 baths. Kitchen area. Built ins. Lots of parking spaces.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
52419 Winchester Street
52419 Winchester Street, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Plantation Road - 111
111 Plantation Road, Lancaster, SC
Studio
$650
1400 sqft
$650.00per month. Commercial Building "AS IS". This building has a front commercial space, a storage area, and apartment. However, only the front commercial space is available at this time. Tenant would be responsible for their own upfitting.
1 of 26
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2449 Chatham Drive
2449 Chatham Drive, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3024 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1965 GREAT FALLS HIGHWAY
1965 Great Falls Hwy, Lancaster County, SC
Studio
$1,600
4800 sqft
4800 sq ft office warehouse with plenty of parking, 6 offices with warehouse space. High traffic on Great Falls Hwy. To view a property you must come to the office and present a picture ID and leave a $20.00 key deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1642 Memorial Park Road
1642 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster County, SC
Studio
$1,364
1680 sqft
Base Rent $1200. Property taxes $164/ mn. Has commercial kitchen area To view a property you must come to the office and present a picture ID and leave a $20.00 key deposit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1640 Memorial Park Road
1640 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster County, SC
Studio
$2,015
2200 sqft
Base Rent $1800. Property Taxes $215/ mn. Unit has large 35x27 show room, four office and two bathrooms. Large graveled parking lot is also available. To view a property you must come to the office and present a picture ID and leave a $20.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
23 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pineville
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lancaster County area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SC
Florence, SCLexington, SCIndian Trail, NCSt. Andrews, SCSumter, SCSalisbury, NCPineville, NCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NC