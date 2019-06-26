125 Middleby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Riverside Commons. Located within desirable Buena Vista and Riverside Schools. Enjoy the open floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in the foyer, vinyl in kitchen area, and carpet throughout. Kitchen has nice cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and exhaust fan is vented out to avoid cooking smells. Master Bedroom features vaulted ceilings, has 2 walk-in closets. Very Nice Master Bathroom with surround tile shower - comes complete with two shower heads! Exterior features a nice back patio and a 2 Car Garage. Townhome is very convenient to Lowes Grocery Store, Suber Rd, GSP Airport, Michelin, BMW, and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has To Approve. Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greer CPW Gas: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Riverside High