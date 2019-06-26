All apartments in Greer
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:56 PM

125 Middleby Way

125 Middleby Way · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Middleby Way, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Riverside Commons. Located within desirable Buena Vista and Riverside Schools. Enjoy the open floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in the foyer, vinyl in kitchen area, and carpet throughout. Kitchen has nice cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and exhaust fan is vented out to avoid cooking smells. Master Bedroom features vaulted ceilings, has 2 walk-in closets. Very Nice Master Bathroom with surround tile shower - comes complete with two shower heads! Exterior features a nice back patio and a 2 Car Garage. Townhome is very convenient to Lowes Grocery Store, Suber Rd, GSP Airport, Michelin, BMW, and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has To Approve. Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greer CPW Gas: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Riverside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Middleby Way have any available units?
125 Middleby Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Middleby Way have?
Some of 125 Middleby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Middleby Way currently offering any rent specials?
125 Middleby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Middleby Way pet-friendly?
No, 125 Middleby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greer.
Does 125 Middleby Way offer parking?
Yes, 125 Middleby Way does offer parking.
Does 125 Middleby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Middleby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Middleby Way have a pool?
No, 125 Middleby Way does not have a pool.
Does 125 Middleby Way have accessible units?
No, 125 Middleby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Middleby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Middleby Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Middleby Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Middleby Way has units with air conditioning.
